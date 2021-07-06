Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man arrested after crashing stolen car
CSP patrol car at Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement over July 4th weekend
Colorado is considered to have friendly guidance on transgender inclusion.
Transgender and nonbinary youth athletes can participate in interscholastic activity without discrimination in Colorado
The fire burned a home on the 500 block of Dodge St. in the Clifton area.
Clifton area house fire caused by fireworks
Responders successfully prevented the blazes from spreading to a significant size.
Clifton Fire Protection District responds to property fire

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Take a Look at This: Biggest solar flare in years caught on camera