Harmony acres helps veterans with trauma

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Harmony Acres Equestrian Center recently launched a program for military veterans, who are taken out on trail horses for rides as a form of therapy.

The veterans trail riding program is based in Palisade near the Bookcliffs and The Grand Mesa. They take out two to three vets at a time and give them a two hour wilderness experience. Its a way to get veterans to express how they feel from the trauma they suffered and PTSD after combat. JJ explained he grew up around horses and knows the positive bond they can provide.

Harmony acres also focuses on therapy for children who have experienced trauma, individuals with disabilities, and others who are looking for a safe space to find meaningful connection. Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy Sessions are lead by a licensed therapist, in conjunction with special animal handlers with horses and other therapy animals as well. The program is funded through the V.A. and various donors so Harmony Acres is able to offer their services to veterans free of charge. To reach out go to harmonyacresec.org/contact-us.

At the end of August they will also be hosting a fundraiser at Absolute Prestige Ranch with the Scooter brown Band. All proceeds go to towards the programs and facilities.

