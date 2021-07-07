Advertisement

Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station Wednesday, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto a freeway on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

