Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto a freeway on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.