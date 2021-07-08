Advertisement

CDOT starts new wrong way sign project

Ramps getting more wrong way signs
Ramps getting more wrong way signs(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the next couple of months, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be upgrading exit ramps with additional signs. These signs are to prevent drivers from going the wrong way on an exit ramp.

The first step in this project is taking the current wrong way signs placed at the end of the exit ramp and turning them 45 degrees so they are more visible to drivers.

The second set of signs will be part way up the ramp. They will also be placed at two different height levels. One at 4 feet and the other at 7 feet. The first and second set of signs will be highly reflective, including the poles, which are made to be easily seen.

The third set of signs will be ones that include lights and radar. “When drivers head the wrong way on a exit ramp and approach closer to the interstate, they will see a set of signs that say wrong way which will have lights all the way around the sign” said Elise Thatcher, NW Colorado Regional Communications Manager.

The radar on the sign will store data including the time and date of when it was triggered. It will also act as a sensor to turn the lights on around the sign.

The project is starting in Northwestern Colorado on the eastern side and will slowly progress westward down I-70. The project is expected to be completed by the fall, and motorists can expect to see some ramp closures.

The project was started because CDOT saw an increase in crashes from motorist going the wrong way on exit ramps. This is to help motorists heading the wrong way, to easily see that the route is an exit ramp and not an entrance to I-70, and encourage them to turn around.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The field where the incident occurred sits on James Rinderle's.
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
Moon Farm hosts adoption event
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
Tamarisk beetles are turning trees brown in the valley.
The Tamarisk Beetle Program is turning trees brown in the valley
Responders successfully prevented the blazes from spreading to a significant size.
Clifton Fire Protection District responds to property fire
The fire burned a home on the 500 block of Dodge St. in the Clifton area.
Clifton area house fire caused by fireworks

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Safety in hot temperatures outdoors
Safety in triple digit temperatures
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Crews working on an outdoor parklet in downtown Palisade, Colo.
Construction projects underway in downtown Palisade