Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated

The City of Grand Junction will be working on maintenance projects at the lake
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Water Department will be draining Shadow Lake temporarily.

The move will allow the city to perform maintenance on the lake. In order to preserve fish populations, Grand Junction is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to transfer them. So far, almost one thousand fish have been transported from Shadow Lake to the Mack Mesa Reservoir. Mack Mesa Lake was recently drained itself to get rid of the invasive northern pike fish.

