A way to stay fit during the summer months

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -There’s always excuses for reasons to not workout like it’s too hot, it takes too long or exhaustion.

Christine is a trainer at Mesa Fitness. She joined Midday Live to share a way to workout in a short amount of time.

Her advice when you’re on a time crunch is to utilize circuit training. It allows you to get more done in a short period of time and incorporates several primal movement patterns. Circuit training can increase strength, endurance and promote greater calorie burn. It can also be more fun and engaging for those who aren’t into working one movement at a time.

One important factor to remember after a workout is your diet.

“Getting in good nutrients and calories are very important due to the fact that calories provide energy not only for normal body function but to fuel and recover your body from your workouts,” said Keallan Dowells, Fitness Director at Mesa Fitness. “Lack of nutrients and calories can lead to a decline in performance due to lack of energy, an inability to build muscle and poor recovery which not only leads to poor health and increased risk of injury but can prevent you from reaching your goals.”

The sample circuit we tried out on Midday was:

Push ups x 10

Kettlebell Swing x 10

Assault bike 10 seconds easy and 10 seconds hard x 2

rest 1:15 x 4 rounds

Box Step ups x 10 Total

TRX Rows x 10

Row Machine 10 seconds easy, 10 seconds hard x 2

rest 1:15 x 4 rounds

