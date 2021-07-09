Advertisement

Back to school Covid-19 Vaccines

Mesa County Public Health building
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the Fall 2021 semester starting in about a month, Mesa County Public Health would like to remind parents about the Covid-19 vaccine for kids. Children 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

If your child is in the age range of 12-15, the only Covid-19 vaccine they can receive is Pfizer. If you would like your child to receive the vaccine, a parent must be present.

Covid-19 vaccine locations include the Mesa County Public Health building and vaccine busses.

Getting the vaccine is not a requirement for schools, but Mesa County Public Health encourages parents to vaccinate their children.

