Community meeting up with Abe Herman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Abe Herman, a city council member, is meeting with the community to discuss ideas or concerns for the city. He mentions that he wants to meet with people at least once a month, including drinks or a hike at the Colorado National Monument.

“We are creating opportunities for our community members to let us know what is on their minds. As Council members, we represent those constituents and want to create opportunities for people to come out and let us know concerns that they have or ideas for the city,” said Herman.

The community will discuss different situations around Grand Junction. Bring your ideas to help improve the city or any complaints you may have.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.