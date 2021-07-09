Crews make quick work of brush fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A brush fire near Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road has burned about 120 acres. Multiple agencies are fighting the fire on the ground including Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Lands End Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Plateau Val ley Fire Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Central Orchard Mesa.

A few homes were evacuated Thursday afternoon but those evacuations have since been lifted.

No word on the cause of the fire.

