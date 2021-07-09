Advertisement

Free sports physicals for high school students

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Family Health West will be hosting its third annual free clinic for high school athletes to complete a physical for school district sports and activities.

This clinic will be held on July 21 and 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Colorado Canyons Hospital physical therapy gym in Fruita.

In addition to the physical, students may obtain a free COVID-19 vaccine onsite. The student’s insurance card and photo I.D. will be needed.

The clinic will also provide free concussion impact analysis and knee injury prevention screening. Parents are recommended to note this additional interest in the pre registration process.

Students are recommended to wear loose fitting clothes.

Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required inside and only one parent or guardian may attend with the student. Also, students cannot be seen without a parent or guardian present during the physical.

Although pre registration is not required, it is recommended to make your clinic time smoother and faster. To sign up, visit FHWcare.org/sports

