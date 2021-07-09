Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

