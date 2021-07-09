Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is keeping tabs on the Delta variant of the coronavirus as it spreads in Mesa County. The health department is working with state authorities in its investigations.

According to MCPH, the county is leading the state in documented cases of the Delta variant. 569 confirmed cases of the strain have been found in the county. MCPH is continuing to encourage vaccination as the variant spreads. Grand Junction visitor Jeanne Campbell says she has been vaccinated, and is not worried about it. “I’m not too concerned about the delta variant because from what I understand science says that if you’re fully vaccinated, that you’re covered for that, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Officials are not shocked that Mesa County is leading the state in Delta variant cases. The county is where the strain was first identified in Colorado. However, there are still some concerns related to COVID-19 at the health department. Hospitals in the area are virtually at capacity. The department says to stay on the alert for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to MCPH spokeswoman Amanda Mayle, “I just want to stress the importance, again, of, if people have some symptoms of any type, they might be a little bit mild, maybe a really intense headache, that can be a symptom of COVID. Mesa County Public Health does still offer free COVID-19 testing.”

Additionally, Mesa County residents are still dealing with severe outcomes because of the pandemic.

Mayle explained that, “Since July 1, we’ve had six deaths due to COVID-19, and those have all been in individuals over the age of 65. So we’re still seeing that increased risk in our older adults to have those most severe outcomes. Vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk of those severe outcomes.”

Eighteen documented cases of COVID-19 have been connected to Country Jam Music Festival attendees. However, the health department is not saying that those cases were contracted at Country Jam or not. Officials there are simply pointing out that those eighteen cases appeared in people who were at the festival.

The health department is saying that this more contagious variant is spreading among unvaccinated individuals especially. It also explained that they only have documented case numbers, and that the real numbers are likely higher.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.