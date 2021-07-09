Roice-Hurst Humane Society holding microchip clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society will be holding a microchip clinic for your pets this Sunday, July 11. It will take place at the humane society from 9 am - 12 pm. “Getting your pets microchipped is a great way to have shelters or veterinary clinics be able to identify the pet to their owner,” said Anna Stout, CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

The Microchip is the size of a grain of rice and has a microchip number stored in it. The pet’s information and the owner’s name and number get stored in the microchip company’s database.

A vet or shelter will waive a scanner over the pet to pull the microchip number when a lost pet is found. Vets and shelters obtain this number, which then is handed off to the microchip company to retrieve the pets owner’s information.

You must schedule an appointment for the clinic. The cost will be $15 per pet, including registration. There will also be no other procedures done to your pet other than the microchip itself. If you would like to sign-up and reserve your spot, you can go to this website.

