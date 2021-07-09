Water recreation safety tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re headed to the river this weekend, remember to grab a life jacket! Thanks to the save a lifejacket program, free lifejackets are available to borrow at most boat ramps

“Thanks to the safe a lifejacket program, there are kiosks set up on many of the boat ramps in mesa county along the Colorado River that offer free lifejackets for people to use for the day,” said the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Megan Terlecky. “It’s simple, you just grab one, find if it fits you and then you return it once you’re done.”

Even though the river levels may not currently be deep, it’s still dangerous. There’s a lot of debris in the river such as tree branches and equipment that can bring you underwater.

“We’ve had a very busy year with water rescues this year on the Colorado River,” said Terlecky. “Even though water levels are lower and its moving slower, we’ve had several times where we’ve had to go help rescue people. We’ve also had 2 people die in the Colorado River this year.”

The safe a lifejacket program also wants to urge the public that its not enough to just wear a lifejacket. Always make sure to properly fit and adjust lifejackets before you get on the river. They should be strapped snuggly with all latches secured. Make sure that there are minimal signs of wear and tear, and that the integrity of all the straps is good.

Also, when recreating in the river, The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind us that we’re still prone to getting heat exhaustion and heatstroke when in the water. So it’s important to still hydrate when recreating in the river.

“With this heat that we’re experiencing, we really want to urge people to take that in account to the activities they’re planning,” said Terlecky. “Maybe nit do as long of a hike, or as long of a river float that you normally would because of that heat. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can really sneak up on you if you’re not prepared. It’s more than bringing extra water. You’ve gotta bring those electrolytes too because in these extreme temperatures you can become in danger very quickly.”

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also urges the public to use river approved water crafts, not pool floats. As they’re not designed to withstand river debris and can pop very easily.

