Advertisement

Western Colorado Contractors Association donates $1,500 to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center

The presentation of the donation took place at Suplizio Field on Thursday
The WCCA presented the donation to Harmony Acres at the Grand Junction Rockies game on Thursday.
The WCCA presented the donation to Harmony Acres at the Grand Junction Rockies game on Thursday.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit that works with people with disabilities got a boost on Thursday evening.

Harmony Acres Equestrian Center was presented with a check for $1,500 from the Western Colorado Contractors Association. The WCCA presented the donation at the Grand Junction Rockies game at Suplizio Field. The donation was raised at the association’s 2021 golf tournament.

According to Harmony Acres, the support of the community is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Board member J. J. Fletcher explained that, ”It’s just a community effort to have everyone around the valley with the outpouring of support for our programs at harmony acres. We’d just like to say it’s so gracious to be here tonight and accept the funding.”

Harmony Acres is a non-profit that provides riding instruction to people with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The field where the incident occurred sits on James Rinderle's.
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Van Fire
District 51 van catches fire
Moon Farm hosts adoption event
Nonprofit purchases historic Moon Farm
Governor Polis signed six bills into law to improve Colorado's criminal justice and law...
Governor Polis signs criminal justice and law enforcement accountability bills into law

Latest News

Evacuation orders lifted in Lands End brush fire
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire
Last seen in Dolores, CO 4:30 p.m. Thursday July 8
Amber Alert issued for two children
The Mesa County Public Health offices are located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers
Save a lifejacket
Water recreation safety tips