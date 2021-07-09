Advertisement

Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a woman with capital murder in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in the death of Samuel Olson.

Samuel’s cause of death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors had waited to charge Balboa with capital murder following an investigation into how he was killed.

Court documents allege Balboa hit the boy “with a blunt object,” but did not provide additional details.

Robert Scott, Balboa’s attorney did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The field where the incident occurred sits on James Rinderle's.
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
Evacuation orders lifted in Lands End brush fire
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire
Ramps getting more wrong way signs
CDOT starts new wrong way sign project

Latest News

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president
Retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is fighting stage IV colon cancer, as well as the VA as he...
Lawmakers advocate for veterans exposed to burn pits
Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside