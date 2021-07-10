Advertisement

Cyber security camp at CMU

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week, CMU hosted a Cyber security camp for local D51 teachers to attend and pass along to their students.

The NSA awarded CMU $7,000 in grant money to hold a GenCyber camp. Middle and high school teachers attended this camp this week taught by CMU professors to learn about cyber security so they can educate their students of the threat and provide them with the skillsets they need to combat it.

The teachers also hope this knowledge will inspire students to want to pursue careers in technology and cybersecurity. As jobs keep coming available in this industry.

Middle school is their target age group because that is the age when they start to think about who they want to e when they grow up and form ideas about their career.

The teachers are also learning how to protect themselves. They learned about cyphers, cryptology, password making and hacking.

”I think it’s really important for me to be able to understand some of the concepts that my kids are gonna be faced with,” said Central High School STEM Coordinator Trey Downey. “So that I can better help them get the resources they need, find the right people to do trainings for them, help support my staff. Because there’s so much going on and it’s so quick and things are changing so rapidly that I need to stay on my game so that they can stay on their game and to help our kids excel. Stem stuff is really everywhere now and in every field. So I want to be able to expose the kids to at least the basics so that when they get into whatever field they want to go in, they have an upper hand.”

The NSA has 6 concepts they want taught at all levels and demonstrated to their students. Integrity, Keep it simple, think like an adversary, availability, and confidentiality.

