Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Public Health offices are located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers
Evacuation orders lifted in Lands End brush fire
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire
Last seen in Dolores, CO 4:30 p.m. Thursday July 8
Amber Alert issued for two children
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Chow Down pet store to have adoption event by Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
Harmony hosting dog adoption event

Latest News

Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases