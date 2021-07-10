GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the Grand Junction Fire Academy 2021 Graduation. The 13 firefighter recruits graduated after spending 17-20 weeks in the academy training for all hazards operations. Next week they’ll be on shift as firefighters.

“These are really hard workers and these guys are willing to put out max effort all the time,” said Grand Junction Fire Academy Instructor Connor Charlesworth. “So the thing I’m excited about is being able to trust them and know that if I have to work with them I know they’re going to have my back and have every guy on the department’s back.”

The graduation ceremony began with a video montage of some of the things the recruits went through in their training. Followed by a welcome by Captain Sean Hazelhurst and the Posting of Colors & The Pledge of Allegiance. Chaplain Bob Hedrick then gave the Invocation and Mayor McDaniel gave the welcome address. There was then a speech by Recruit Ethan Archer and an address by Fire Chief Ken Watkins. The badge pinning was done by each recruit’s family member and overseen by Deputy Chief Chris Angermuller. Fire Chief Watkins recited the oath to the recruits who then repeated it. Lastly, the benediction followed that by Chaplain David Bain and Captain Sean Hazelhurst closed the ceremony.

“It was an experience like no other,” said Grand Junction Fire Academy graduate and Firefighter Jonathan Johnson. “It was tough, very touch, and long. But it was an experience that I built a lot of great relationships and that’s gonna be the biggest thing I take away from this. Obviously the training, but the relationships that I got outta this is gonna be awesome.”

Everybody in the department has different skills. Some are paramedics, some are EMTs, some have specialties in wildland or rope rescue. And they staff their department accordingly to make sure they have those special certifications where they need them every day.

Firefighters do more than just fighting fires. They go through multiple hazards training. Such as EMS, hazmat, confined space, technical rescue, rope rescue, and water rescue, just to name a few.

“I like the diversity out here,” said Johnson. “Being able to do rope rescue, river rescue, hazmat, they have a lot to offer. So Grand Junction being the up and coming department that it is being very diverse it’s the perfect place to be.”

“The varied area where we live is reflected in our calls. So it could be a rope rescue on the monument, or an EMS call in north grand junction, it could be a house fire, it could be a wildland fire,” said Grand Junction Fire Department community outreach specialist Ellis Thompson-Ellis. “So their academy covers all of the things that they’re going to be expected to do as a grand junction fire department employee.”

Towards the end of their academy training, the recruits even go through live fire blocks, not simulations, where the recruits were put in real danger.

“Looking at other firefighters, having friends that are in the fire service, the stories that they tell about them being in a station with a group of guys and girls that are all there for the same reason you are,” said Johnson. “That comradery and being part of a team is why I got into it.”

If you are interested in becoming a firefighter, visit the fire section of the City of Grand Junction website to fill out a job interest card. You just need to have your EMT certification.

