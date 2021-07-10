Advertisement

Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child

Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy(KKCO / KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A red Kia was stolen from the area of 30 Rd and D Rd today at 2:20pm. Reporting party states there was a five year old male wearing a black shirt and black pants in the car when it was stolen.

The vehicle has been recovered in the Spy Glass area in Orchard Mesa and was unoccupied. Police ask residents to be on the lookout for a white male, 5′10′, short brown hair, gray tank top, possible tattoos on arms, as well as the child. They also ask to check your properties as well as doorbell cameras.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available. Call 9-1-1 immediately with any information.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Public Health offices are located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers
Evacuation orders lifted in Lands End brush fire
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire
Last seen in Dolores, CO 4:30 p.m. Thursday July 8
Amber Alert issued for two children
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Chow Down pet store to have adoption event by Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
Harmony hosting dog adoption event

Latest News

Grand Junction Fire Academy Graduation
Grand Junction Fire Academy 2021 Graduation
Cybersecurity Club Demonstration for D51 Teachers
Cyber security camp at CMU
Many businesses in downtown Grand Junction are open to customers.
Colorado shifting focus away from pandemic response and towards economic recovery
Abe Herman sits down with the community to discuss different topics for the City of Grand...
Community meeting up with Abe Herman