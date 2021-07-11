Officer Involved in St. Mary’s shooting Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One Grand Junction police officer discharged his duty weapon in the officer involved shooting that took place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of SCL Health St. Mary’s located at 750 Wellington Avenue in Grand Junction.

Corporal Taylor Schreiner has been with the Grand Junction Police Department since 2014. Corporal Schreiner worked for the Department of Corrections for two years prior to his employment with the Grand Junction Police Department. He is a field training officer and a driving instructor. He is currently assigned as a patrol corporal.

As is standard protocol with any officer involved shooting, Corporal Schreiner is currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which takes place separately from the criminal investigation being conducted by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. This incident remains under investigation.

