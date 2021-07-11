Advertisement

Western Colorado Dragway Junior dragster program

Western Colorado Junior Dragsters
Western Colorado Junior Dragsters(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, June 10, Western Colorado Dragway held their junior dragster program, which is a juniors points race for licensed kids age 5 to 17.

The kids accumulate points over the course of the year. This is their 6th points race this year out of 10. The races bring people from around this part of the country including Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

The junior dragsters is a special class for kids under 18. They go through a licensing program first so they learn about the cars and about the track.

Also, the Western Colorado Drag racing Association that puts on these Junior dragster races is a nonprofit organization.

”Any proceeds that we get goes straight back into the track,” said Western Colorado Dragway Track Manager Amber Peek. “It’s not a moneymaker for anybody but that’s what keeps the track alive. Our sponsors, our employees, our racers, and our spectators. We’ve got the most amazing people in the world and they are what makes this happen all year.”

On July 30th and 31st Western Colorado Dragway will be holding their first Junior Wally event. This event is for juniors only age 5 to 17 to come check out the course and see if they want to get involved in the program.

