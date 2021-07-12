GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A thick haze of smoke continues to keep a grip over the Grand Valley and much of the west. In fact its prompted health warnings. Mesa County Public Health has issued an air quality advisory because of all that smoke from western wildfires.

Wildfire smoke can cause inflammation, irritate lungs, and bog down your immune system. So those at higher risk like children, older adults, and those with lung illness, especially are asked to stay cognoscente of their time outdoors.

When smoke is present in our area you need to plan accordingly. Smoke often changes over the course of a day. Track conditions and plan your activities to avoid the worst periods of air quality. If visibility is less than five miles due to smoke, the smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

It’s not uncommon in the summer months for haze from fires close or even multiple states away, to impact our air quality. The smoke is supposed to dissipate throughout the day but for most areas as atmospheric mixing grows, smoke could increase again during the evening as the fires become more active.

As a reminder Mesa county is still in a stage one fire restriction so open burning is prohibited.

