Airport lease to build a new commercial hanger at Rifle Garfield County Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Garfield County has agreed to a land lease with Atlantic Aviation for space at the Rifle Garfield County Airport to allow for the construction of an approximately 30,000-square-foot new facility.

“We are starting to see some growth, even in the offseason,” said Jenna Porter, Atlantic’s general manager at the airport. “We have international business coming back this summer. That’s an exciting thing for Rifle to see. We’re on the map again.”

The new facility will include a new apron, a private parking area, and a new hanger on the main flight line. The project will take until summer 2024 to complete.

The new commercial lease is separate from the existing fixed based operator (FBO) lease and is in place for between 43 and 50 years. This year’s lease rate for the land is $14,548, with an annual escalation clause included in each preceding year.

Atlantic Aviation also paid the county a non-refundable fee of $376,482 to move a concrete pad to another location so it could build its new hanger on the planned spot. Rifle Garfield County Airport Director, Brian Condie, said those funs go into the airport’s capital improvement fund.

“We looked at the extra cost of moving that pad to the north,” Condie told the Board of County Commissioners. “That came to $376,482, and we agreed to move the pad to the new location conditioned on Atlantic agreeing to pay the extra cost, and they said yes.”

