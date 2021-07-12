CovidCheck Colorado partners with D51 schools to provide new testing site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CovidCheck Colorado has partnered with D51 schools to provide free drive up Covid testing sites. Today is the first day in which it has been offered at Central high school.

Covid check offers community help and resources. Through free, fast, and reliable testing and vaccination services, COVIDCheck Colorado enables proactive and equitable response to COVID-19. The idea of CovidCheck Colorado is to provide testing and not overwhelm hospitals and doctors offices.

