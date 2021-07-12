Record breaking triple digit temperatures in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This past week on Friday, Grand Junction broke it’s all time record of 106 degrees when it hit a temperature of 107 degrees during this second heat wave of the summer.

According to the Colorado Health Institute, Colorado has been ranked the 20th fastest-warming state since 1970.

”I’m not used to it being over 100 degrees for multiple days,” said resident Shelby Balet. “We’ve had streaks of 100 degree weather but not anything that’s upward of 105 or 106.”

Climate change affects every single part of Colorado, from vegetation feeding wildfires to the mountains where less snowpack accumulates resulting in less runoff and water available. This is also influencing the flow and depth of the Colorado River.

