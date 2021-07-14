Affordable housing crisis in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conversations about affordable housing are often dominated with the question of how to get lower-income residents in expensive cities, but this problem is something we see here in Mesa County too.

With many companies going full remote during the pandemic a lot of people no longer need to be tethered to urban cities. Migration to rural areas is increasing as they crave outdoor activities and less congestion. But with that kind of influx we are starting to see that we have more demand than we have supply in Mesa county.

It is hard to build more housing even when it’s needed. There is a national shortage of construction labor, linked to employment declines after the last recession. Builders are also facing material shortages and associated cost increases. A lot of supplies were disrupted by the pandemic, whether it was manufacturing that was being shut down, bottlenecks in that process, or increased demand.

With the shortage of supply we are seeing homes on the market for far less time. Driving up competition and forcing home buyers to offer more money in order to secure their spot. If this trend continues we may see people getting priced out of our own market locally. For locals, the growth of city people is a double-edged sword. New residents are breathing life and diversity into places but competition for rentals may mean they can no longer afford to live here.

