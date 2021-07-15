Advertisement

Addressing postpartum depression concerns

By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Postpartum depression describes mood changes that some women experience during pregnancy or up to 12 months after giving birth.

It is common and there was an increase in cases during the pandemic. To help identify mothers who may need help, pediatricians screen mothers at several of early newborn and infant well child checks.

Pediatrician Dr. Cecilia Weaver and Rickelle Hicks, licensed therapist, joined Midday Live to address concerns mothers may have.

