U.S. Bank is partnering with local small businesses to provide goodness to the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. Bank is partnering with local small businesses to provide free treats and bringing goodness to the community. The “Good Truck” is traveling the country to support small businesses and communities. They stated that the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for small businesses and U.S. Bank is proud to support them while creating an opportunity to brighten the day of our community members.

You can catch the Good truck tomorrow in Clifton and again on Saturday at the Farmers market in Fruita.

