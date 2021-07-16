Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies held their monthly event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies held their Evergreen Distribution monthly event on Thursday, July 15. This event helps struggling seniors by providing food such as fresh produce, meats, and more.

“Living on a fixed income and prices going up on food and other things makes it harder to make ends need,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, Director of Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies.

The distribution happens on the third Thursday every month in Palisade and Fruita.

The money they receive from donations helps to get food to provide for those seniors in need.

“With every dollar we receive, we can provide up to four meals. Most of the food we give out is from local farmers for fresh, nutritious produce and grocery stores foods that cannot stay on the shelves but are still good to give away,” said Rodwick

If you are looking to volunteer, donate, find food locations, you can visit the Food Bank of the Rockies website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.