D51 plans for 2021-2022 school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This upcoming 2021-2022 school year, the main goal of District 51 is to keep our schools open to in-person learning, continue to provide a safe learning environment, and return to as much of a normal school year as possible.

“This plan is a work in progress in the sense that if things change, which we know with Covid and the variants that’s entirely possible, then the plan could be remediated accordingly,” said D51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko. “But we’re really wanting our kids to be able to return to a sense of normalcy wherever possible.”

Students in grades PreK-12 will continue with in-person learning five days a week with revised COVID-19 protocols in place. School District 51 leadership is in constant communication with Mesa County Public Health, and will make adjustments to the “Keeping Schools Open Plan,” if needed.

Some of the protocols and procedures that could be reinstated include requiring masks, routine testing of unvaccinated staff, & previous quarantine measures for students and staff.

“Right now the guidelines contain no requirement to wear masks,” said Sirko. “But we do remind parents if you want your child to wear a mask, we are happy to have them do that in class and will encourage them to do so.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary for staff and students, but data shows that fully vaccinated individuals are at a much lower risk of getting COVID-19 and can keep those from potentially being quarantined throughout the school year.

Bus windows will remain open to increase air flow and classrooms will be well ventilated with increased air conditioning. Social distancing has been decreased from 6 feet to 3 feet by the CDC and will be enforced. Visitors will be allowed in district facilities this year. But visitors who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face covering while inside. Also, symptomatic students, staff, and families should not enter any D51 school or facility.

“We will also have testing available,” said Sirko. “If a person has symptoms, we can test and have same ay testing where we get the results in 20 minutes.”

District 51 will not be quarantining fully vaccinated, non-symptomatic students and staff. But students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms will be asked by the health department to isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status. They can return when their symptoms are gone and they have a negative COVID-19 test.

District 51 will continue to encourage proper and frequent hand washing and disinfection throughout the school day. Regular, daily disinfection of schools and other district facilities by custodial staff will continue. Teachers will continue to have access to disinfectant supplies but will not be required to disinfect between classes. Also, students and staff will continue to have access to hand sanitizer.

The district highly encourages families to enroll their students in a District 51 school for in-person learning because they say it is the most effective learning model for most students. But, they realize it might not be the best option for every child. So they have taken the D51 online program from last year, reduced the size, and placed it under the umbrella of the Grand River Academy. Middle and high school students will have the option of online-only learning while elementary school students will have a blended learning option.

While the Daily Symptom Tracker will not return this school year, students, staff, and families are still encouraged to monitor their symptoms daily.

D51 is aware that the pandemic is not over, especially in Mesa County. Our COVID-19 cases have risen in our county over the late spring and summer months, and the Delta Variant is very present in our community. That, coupled with lower vaccination rates in our county, requires D51 to remain vigilant to keep COVID-19 out of our schools and to prevent it from spreading when it is present. So D51 came up with this plan to safely allow students to continue in-person learning.

To view the full plan, visit https://www.d51schools.org/news/what_s_new/2021-22_keeping_schools_open_plan

