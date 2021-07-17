Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At least one party was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Fruita on Saturday, according to the Colorado State Patrol, who responded to the scene. Authorities received a call regarding the incident shortly before 12:30 p.m. Fruita Police and the Lower Valley Fire Protection District were also on hand.

According to the CSP, the incident happened at Highway 6 and 20 Rd. The crash involved a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck. Roads were not blocked except to make space for the emergency vehicles that responded. By 1:30 in the afternoon, the scene had cleared. The incident remains under investigation.

