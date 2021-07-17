Riverbank Rehabilitation Project gets the green light

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Riverbank Rehabilitation Project is the cleanup of a particular section of the riverbank just east of the Las Colonias Park. Grand Junction City Council in conjunction with Mesa County Commissioners voted and approved funding for this project in their meeting last week.

The project will remove all the dangerous concrete and rubble that has been dumped on the riverbank So that trees and shrubbery can be planted in it’s place and a trail can be built along there following the project.

”Ultimately it’ll be a benefit to all those people who live on the south side of the river that have to look at the north,” said City of Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall. “It’ll benefit the river users and it’ll benefit the people on the river trail for generations to come by not having to look at all that old concrete.”

The entire project was estimated at $870,000. It is set to begin late this fall and is projected to be finished by next July.

