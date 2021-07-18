Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash near Highline Lake this afternoon at 12 1/2 and Q Roads.

Authorities got a call at 1:16 p.m. According to the CSP, the motorcycle involved crashed and caught on fire. A 39 year-old female was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. CSP says that she was traveling with another party on a motorcycle at the time of the incident. However, that other party did not crash or sustain injuries.

