Advertisement

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags...
Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities say a chemical leak at a Houston-area water park has left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that 39 others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

Officials say the chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

In the meantime, the county has ordered the park to be closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves multi-million dollar funding plan geared toward...
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves $238 million to fund critical statewide transportation needs.
Affordable housing crisis in Mesa County

Latest News

DC Police release video in shooting of six year old girl
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC
Surveillance video released in shooting of 6-year-old in DC
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons