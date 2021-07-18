Advertisement

Padres-Nationals game halted after 2 people shot outside stadium

The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot...
The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation.

The game was halted and fans urged to exit the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves multi-million dollar funding plan geared toward...
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves $238 million to fund critical statewide transportation needs.
Affordable housing crisis in Mesa County

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park
Cesar Chavez Celebration at Las Colonias Park
Cesar Chavez Celebration at Las Colonias Park