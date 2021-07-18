Advertisement

Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon

A victim has been hospitalized for treatment of gunshot wounds, one suspect has been arrested
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.(KKCO / KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses reported a shooting at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene at around 2 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody, 34 year-old Anthony Tallarico Vanden Plas of New Mexico. He is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility. Charges include first degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to witnesses, both parties involved had left the park by the time police arrived. After securing the scene, officers interviewed witnesses to the event. The victim did make it to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves multi-million dollar funding plan geared toward...
The Colorado Transportation Commission approves $238 million to fund critical statewide transportation needs.
Affordable housing crisis in Mesa County

Latest News

Cesar Chavez Celebration at Las Colonias Park
Cesar Chavez Celebration at Las Colonias Park
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
D51
D51 plans for 2021-2022 school year