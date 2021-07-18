Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses reported a shooting at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene at around 2 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody, 34 year-old Anthony Tallarico Vanden Plas of New Mexico. He is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility. Charges include first degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to witnesses, both parties involved had left the park by the time police arrived. After securing the scene, officers interviewed witnesses to the event. The victim did make it to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

