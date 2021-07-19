Advertisement

Biological control using living organisms

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Biological control is the use of living organisms to suppress pest populations, making them less damaging than they would otherwise be using chemicals and pesticides.

Natural enemies of insects play an important role in limiting the densities of potential damaging pests and plants such as Tamarask trees here in Western Colorado.

What the Palisade Insectary does is raise and release the insects that naturally control these damaging species to our ecosystem.

”One of the things we do at the insectary besides raising and releasing these agents is go out and follow up on their impacts,” said Director of Colorado Department of Agriculture Palisade Insectary Dan Bean. “So we followed up on that and we can say quantifiably that about 30% of the tamarask is dead. Which is a major victory for biocontrol on the Western Slope.”

Another program the Palisade Insectary provides is called ‘Request a Bug’ which allows the public to have access to these biocontrol agents. You can request the bug online and they are mailed to your residence overnight.

