GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Cycle Effect is a nonprofit with the goal of empowering young women through mountain biking to create brighter futures, build stronger communities, and become leaders within their communities and beyond.

“99% of participants in The Cycle Effect say that it has helped them feel more empowered in their daily lives,” said The Cycle Effect Mesa County head coach Cierra LeVan. “Which is fantastic and that’s something we encourage every day. 90% of them say it continues them to keep trying and push when life gets hard, Which is all about what we’re trying to do here. While biking is an incredible opportunity it really is the means for the mentorship and the growth that these girls go through.”

The girls not only learn the skills to ride and race mountain bikes, but also how to transfer the skills they learn on their bike to their everyday lives.

“In all our practices we talk about skill building and we grow and practice on the bike,” said LeVan. “But we also emphasize growth as a person. We want to help these girls grow in their strength and empowerment. And we do it through bicycling, mountain biking specifically, but that’s not all we do. We want to just help them grow stronger in who they are.”

This year, The Cycle Effect’s goal is to reach 285 girls in these underserved areas throughout the 3 counties the nonprofit serves, Mesa, Summit, and Eagle.

“Our goal and our mission is to create pathways for girls that would not otherwise be able to become a part of this sport,” said The Cycle Effect Mesa County Manager Libba Moore.

With 70% Latina enrollment and 86% of riders coming from low-income families, the organization aims to break down the financial barriers, cultural barriers and language barriers in mountain biking.

“We’re also intentional about realizing that this is a really expensive sport,” said Moore. “It does take a lot to show up to the trailhead and to be safe and to be ready. So we provide bikes, helmets, gloves, the uniform, anything that a child would need to feel safe. So we have access to incredible resources.”

The Cycle Effect breaks down the barrier to participate in the sport of mountain biking and gain physical, mental, and emotional benefits by providing scholarships through grants, foundations, and donors. They provide all equipment needed to ride through these scholarships.

“It is so rewarding to watch a student athlete conquer a challenge on a trail,” said Moore. “Also, to use biking to work through some stress they have going on at home or at school for it to be a really healthy outlet.”

Throughout the year round program, The Cycle Effect uses the mountain bike for the education and empowerment of young women from 5th grade through 12th grade of any skill level.

“To really take those skills of grit, determination, community, and teamwork,” said Moore. “We want them to bring it to their home spaces to their schools. A lot of character development is happening on trails. A lot of leadership skills are happening on trails. Their confidence soars. They feel energized, they feel like they have identity and a community that they’re super proud of. And it’s wild to watch the phenomenal people that they become because of skills that they learn with us out here.”

For more information contact/para más información comunicate con:

Libba Moore <lmoore@thecycleeffect.org> - The Cycle Effect: Mesa County Manager

Website: www.thecycleeffect.org

