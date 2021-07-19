Governor signs disaster declaration in repsonse to the Muddy Slide Fire.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has issued an executive order, declaring an emergency disaster following the Muddy Slide Fire, which broke out in Routt County.

The fire was started by a lightning strike back on June 20, on United States Forrest Service Land, west of Kremmling in Routt County.

Two days after the fire started, it had grown to more than 3,000 acres and around 25 homes were evacuated.

Right now, the fire has burned 4,093 acres and is around 58% contained.

The executive order enables various statewide agencies to coordinate for fire suppression, consequence management, recovery efforts, and overall response to fighting the fire.

The order is set to expire 30 days after June 23, unless it is otherwise extended.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.