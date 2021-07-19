Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 27 1/2 and Patterson Roads just before 2:00 in the afternoon.

An adult male failed to make a complete stop at a red light behind a group of motorcyclists. He rear-ended one, causing several other motorcycles to collide and fall, according to the police. One male was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two others got minor injuries from the accident. Authorities cited the vehicle driver who caused the accident with careless driving.

