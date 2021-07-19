Advertisement

Grand Mesa Moose Day returns

(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife as they host the 2021 Grand Mesa Moose Day!

The 2021 Grand Mesa Moose Day will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center, located off Highway 65 at 20090 Baron Lake Drive.

This is a FREE family event that includes outdoor moose displays, programs on moose viewing, a moose scavenger hunt, a telemetry hike with a wildlife officer, and activities for children and prizes.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, bug repellant and dress for slightly cooler temperatures as the Grand Mesa is at a higher elevation.

For more information on this event contact the Grand Mesa Visitor Center at (970) 856-4153.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon
The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening

Latest News

John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Governor's executive order activates the state emergency plan, allowing various agencies to...
Governor signs disaster declaration in response to the Muddy Slide Fire