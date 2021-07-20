Advertisement

Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers this morning

Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect(Grand Junction Police Department)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is currently investigating a burglary at Mesa Jewelers on Downtown Main Street and they need help identifying the suspect.

At 7:35 this morning, the security alarm at Mesa Jewelers was set off. The adult male suspect, pictured above, burglarized the store causing over $50,000 in damages and stolen merchandise.

Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect(Grand Junction Police Department)

Currently the Grand Junction Police Department is only searching for one suspect. Based on the two different outfits shown in the surveillance images, they believe the suspect first broke into the building through the main door to see if the alarm would sound, then left the premises, changed clothes, and returned later to commit the crime.

Do you recognize the suspect? Do you know where they can find him? If you have any information regarding the suspect please call non-emergency dispatch at (970) 242-6707 and reference the GJPD case number #21-36047.

