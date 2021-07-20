Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location

WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it is opening a brand new location in Grand Junction. The new store is expected to open in August and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports including football and baseball and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness.

Dicks has also announced that they are looking to hire around 50 applicants who are passionate about sports, to join the team at the upcoming Mesa Mall location. The retailer expects to hire approximately full-time, part-time, and temporary positions for this new sporting goods location.

