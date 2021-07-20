Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon
The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

New bill allows expansion of marijuana licensing
Local marijuana growers want cultivation in Mesa County
WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base
President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to...
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in ‘tough neighborhood’