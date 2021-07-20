Advertisement

Local marijuana growers want cultivation in Mesa County

New bill allows expansion of marijuana licensing
New bill allows expansion of marijuana licensing
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some local business owners attended the public comment period at the Mesa County commissioners today to speak on the repeal of the ban on cultivation of marijuana in Mesa County.

Back in April About 58% of voters in Grand Junction said yes to Ballot Question 2B, which removes a 2011 ban on marijuana sales within city limits. However cultivation is to remain outside Mesa County, meaning marijuana supply will be coming from the front range or southern Colorado.

Mesa County commissioners previously expressed some concerns back in 2013 about the cultivation of marijuana in the county. Several members said they had reservations about including cultivation as voters might not be comfortable with it and it presented some regulatory challenges.

Local Marijuana cultivation would not only create jobs but also set the ball rolling for economic activity in the pot industry in these areas. A report from the Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research recently found that the legal cannabis industry has contributed more than $80.8 million to the economy in 2017 alone, primarily through taxes and other fees.

We’re told it might take until the end of next year before language regarding cultivation is put in front of county commissioners.

