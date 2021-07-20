The Mesa Mall is bringing back vistors to break a sweat this summer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This summer, the Mesa Mall will offer visitors several different ways to stay active and practice good mindfulness through weekly activities as part of the “Summer Sweat Series”.

This series of classes run every Thursday, starting August 5 through August 26 and are free for anyone to join.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to our upcoming Summer Sweat series as a way to stay active during the summer season,” said Caitlyn Love, Marketing Director at Mesa Mall. “Whether guests are looking to try a new workout, connect with friends or simply stay active, we invite everyone to join us for these fun fitness activities.”

The Mesa Mall will host the event in partnership with Kutthaus fitness, who will provide licensed physical therapists assistants to instruct each class. Classes will be a circuit style workout, using dumbbells, boxes, medicine balls and bodyweight.

Organizers hope the “Summer Sweat Series” will serve as a reminder to everyone about the importance of physical and mental well-being as well as letting people connect and interact with others through wellness.

