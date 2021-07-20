Advertisement

Next steps in new sheriff plan

Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -With Sheriff Matt Lewis retiring August 6th the next question is, who will replace him?

Statute requires that county commissioners appoint a new sheriff when the previous one resigns. They will be considering an appointment at this upcoming Mondays meeting.

The new candidate will be the official sheriff of Mesa County and will remain that way until the normal 2022 November election.

