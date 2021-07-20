Advertisement

Suicide in Mesa County

Mindsprings art
Mindsprings art(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County remains higher in suicide related deaths than state and national comparisons.

The Annual Mesa County Suicide Report for 2020 has remained steady overall from the previous report in 2019. Showing no significant changes in suicide deaths, ideation, or adult attempts. However, the report does show an increase in youth attempts.

We were told the numbers went up but the rate has gone down. The reason for this is the population in Mesa County has increased since the start of the pandemic, evening out the statistics. We will not know if this is a trend yet until we get the 2021 report next year.

“During times of crisis and people are working together is when we saw nationally, statewide, suicide numbers go down,” said St. Mary’s suicide prevention coordinator Jennifer Daniels. “But people were reaching out for crisis line so they were accessing the help that’s available.”

Half of Mesa County suicide deaths in 2020 involved drugs or alcohol. For every death by suicide, there were approximately twelve suicide-related visits to an emergency department in Mesa County. The report shows that more males died by suicide, females were more likely to attempt suicide, and ideation was evenly split among gender. Half of people who died by suicide and had complete mental health histories had seen a behavioral health care provider at some point.

The rate could potentially be higher as the report only records from health care facility visits and crisis calls.

