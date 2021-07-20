Advertisement

Temporarily Closed: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Records Lobby

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An internal exposure to COVID-19 has lead the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Records Lobby to temporarily close to walk-ins.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, employees who have been potentially exposed are self-quarantining per public health recommendations. Temporarily limiting the amount of records personnel available to assist with walk-in services.

The Lobby still remains open to previously scheduled appointments ONLY.

The internal exposure to COVID-19 does not affect 911 Emergency Services or the Detention Facility Lobby, as they are both still open. Please call 911 for any emergencies.

At this time, it is not known when the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Records Lobby will be able to return to normal business hours.

For any additional information regarding the operational impacts from COVID-19 on the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office please visit https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/covid19/

